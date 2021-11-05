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Novel Imaging Techniques and the Promise they Hold for Better Understanding Tinnitus with Mehrnaz Shoushtarian
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66 views • November 05, 2021
How can being able to image tinnitus help patients who struggle with the chronic issue? Since it is not truly understood in its origins, treatment can be challenging to develop.
Listen up to learn:
Why brain imaging can lead to more clues
What tinnitus sounds like to different people
Where tinnitus may originate
Mehrnaz Shoushtarian, a Project Leader in Tinnitus Imaging, shares her work attempting to image the brain regions that may lead to the origin or progression of tinnitus.
Tinnitus is a chronic issue widely experienced worldwide, which leaves a lasting sound perceived constantly in those who suffer from it. However, since we do not yet completely understand the origins, a consistently effective treatment has not yet been identified.
With an increased focus on imaging the brain regions thought to be the source of tinnitus, new clues about possible treatments are being discovered. However, since the condition is so variable and can present differently for each individual, nailing down specifics remains challenging.
To learn more, visit https://www.bionicsinstitute.org/dr-mehrnaz-shoushtarian.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
Why brain imaging can lead to more clues
What tinnitus sounds like to different people
Where tinnitus may originate
Mehrnaz Shoushtarian, a Project Leader in Tinnitus Imaging, shares her work attempting to image the brain regions that may lead to the origin or progression of tinnitus.
Tinnitus is a chronic issue widely experienced worldwide, which leaves a lasting sound perceived constantly in those who suffer from it. However, since we do not yet completely understand the origins, a consistently effective treatment has not yet been identified.
With an increased focus on imaging the brain regions thought to be the source of tinnitus, new clues about possible treatments are being discovered. However, since the condition is so variable and can present differently for each individual, nailing down specifics remains challenging.
To learn more, visit https://www.bionicsinstitute.org/dr-mehrnaz-shoushtarian.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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