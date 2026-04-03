Colonization (1994, PC)

Colonization (a.k.a. Sid Meier's Colonization) is a strategy game developed and published by MicroProse. The game also came out for the Amiga and was later re-released for modern Windows, macOS and Linux.



In hindsight, the game is a spin-off to the Civilization series. Instead off guiding a civilization from the stone age to the space age, you colonize America or a random new world for one European nation and seek out to gain independence.



You choose one out of four nations (the English, the French, the Dutch or the Spanish) and start off with a ship, settlers and soldiers. Similar to Civilization, you explore the initially covered map, build settlements and fight opponents. However, Colonization has a bigger emphasize on trading. You can harvest certain goods like sugar, tobacco or fur. You can sell them in Europe or trade them with other parties, and you can process them to coats, rum etc. to make them more valuable. Apart from cannons and ships, all units are settlers and can be tasked to do anything, let it be being soldiers or working in a settlement. For every task, there are also specialists which are better than other people in this task. For example, a master lumberjack will produce twice as much lumber as a normal settlers. The three other Europeans nations are also in the game, similar to rivals in Civilization, but there are also Indian tribes. You can trade with them or convert them to Christianity. They might give you presents or ask and later demand things from you. The more settlements you found and the larger your population becomes, the higher the tensions with the Indians will grow. Tensions will also rise if you chase them away from their land without compensations. You can also attack Indian settlements, and you will get treasure when you destroy them.

The ultimate goal in the game is to declare independence. In order to do this, you need to cultivate support for independence by producing Liberty Bells in the settlements. Once at least 51% of your population supports independence, you can declare it. The king of your motherland will immediately send his troops to your colonies to squash the independence movement. If you manage to destroy all the royalist forces, you win. If you loose all your harbours to the king's forces, you loose. The longer the game runs, the larger the king's military will become. Also, the king will perpetually rise the taxes on your trade, leaving you less and less money.