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hite Victims of Multiculturalism - 0055 - Tricia Gayle Todd - Williams is sentenced/reveals motive
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20 views • July 16, 2021
Williams strangled Tricia, his ex-wife, before trying to get her to give up her email password. When she wouldn’t do anything but scream, he beat her with a club, before strangling her to death. He then took her body to a remote site, where he cut it up with a chainsaw, before putting the pieces in an acid filled container and burying it.
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