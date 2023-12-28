Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Laura Bates Will Never Debate Her Critics
channel image
Neroke-5
9 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Laura Bates got her start in the Feminist Community essentially going to schools and telling boys how bad they were for being boys. As the Manosphere expanded and men and boys became aware of feminist propaganda they started pushing back.

Laura Bates literally sperged out redefined her grift and instead started going on TV and Podcasts to attack the Manosphere. EXCEPT she doesn't know what she's talking about and naturally she has as far as I can see, NEVER has actually ever addressed her critics. In this regard, she's very similar to Anita Sarkeesian. In which case she never will


Response and Expansion of The Enemies of Man series done Turd Flinging Monkey back in 2016

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

Keywords
feministsfreedomdebatered pillmgtowmanosphere

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket