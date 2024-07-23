BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 22, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
36 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2329 - Who is really running the country? Biden pulls out of 2024 presidential running. -Are Covid cases really going up? -Could Crowdstrike be a threat to humanity? -What kind of fish should be avoided? -What is the agenda behind the attempted assassination of Trump? -Are you careful about who you are listening too? -Is sugar one of the culprits to pancreatic cancer? -GMO purple tomatoes, are they good for you? -Disney and one of their creators is charged with child porn possession. -Are people really going to take another Covid shot?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
