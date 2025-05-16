NUMN Edition - #97 Aussies Are All Just Another Robo Brick in Banksy’s Wall

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News!

This week we cover:





Strewth! Aussies surprise Elon and his mates with a bonza space buster of their very own:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-14/gilmour-space-to-launch-australian-first-orbital-rocket-from-qld/105287412 https://www.gspace.com/launch





"That's not an Aussie space spectacle; THIS is an Aussie space spectacle" - meanwhile in Western Australia huge meteor lights up night sky:

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2025/05/12/australia-green-fireball-Western-Australia-Perth-Observatory-meteor/6611747072047/





All in All It's Just Another Huge, No Doubt Ridiculously Expensive, Graffiti-Covered Chunk of the Wall - Banksy New York "art" up for sale:

https://apnews.com/article/banksy-auction-nyc-brooklyn-warehouse-heart-mural-61f6702347e1be307c5eb9d960d67348





Hey UNESCO, o-live those trees alone! New World Heritage sites won't include ancient Spanish olive trees slated for destruction to make way for solar farm:

https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/46th-session-unesco-world-heritage-committee-21-31-july-2024





Judgement Day is Inevitable? Robogeddon edges closer as China works on "do everything" robots that may include (gulp!) self-assembly:

https://www.technocracy.news/chinas-ai-powered-humanoid-robots-aim-to-transform-manufacturing/





Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Stella and Big Perm.





Stella's 'Weather Or Not™? Podcast':

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8zwicheaFFKBz08Jhq1qcfQQObRMEbN6&si=HUnWn9eBb9ogG6N1









