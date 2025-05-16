BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NUMN Edition - #97 Aussies Are All Just Another Robo Brick in Banksy’s Wall
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
Premieres 05/17/25, 11:00 AM

 All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News!

This week we cover:


Strewth! Aussies surprise Elon and his mates with a bonza space buster of their very own:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-14/gilmour-space-to-launch-australian-first-orbital-rocket-from-qld/105287412 https://www.gspace.com/launch


"That's not an Aussie space spectacle; THIS is an Aussie space spectacle" - meanwhile in Western Australia huge meteor lights up night sky:

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2025/05/12/australia-green-fireball-Western-Australia-Perth-Observatory-meteor/6611747072047/


All in All It's Just Another Huge, No Doubt Ridiculously Expensive, Graffiti-Covered Chunk of the Wall - Banksy New York "art" up for sale:

https://apnews.com/article/banksy-auction-nyc-brooklyn-warehouse-heart-mural-61f6702347e1be307c5eb9d960d67348


Hey UNESCO, o-live those trees alone! New World Heritage sites won't include ancient Spanish olive trees slated for destruction to make way for solar farm:

https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/46th-session-unesco-world-heritage-committee-21-31-july-2024


Judgement Day is Inevitable? Robogeddon edges closer as China works on "do everything" robots that may include (gulp!) self-assembly:

https://www.technocracy.news/chinas-ai-powered-humanoid-robots-aim-to-transform-manufacturing/


Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Stella and Big Perm.


Stella's 'Weather Or Not™? Podcast':

     https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8zwicheaFFKBz08Jhq1qcfQQObRMEbN6&si=HUnWn9eBb9ogG6N1



Connect with the unknowns:

Linktree - unionoftheunknowns.com

Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;

Email - [email protected];

Phone - 404-482-3130



Check us out on Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/unionoftheunknowns



Become a supporter of The Unknowns!

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/support

Keywords
freespeechalternativemedianoturmamasnewsaussiespaceshenanigansbanksywallrobogeddonconspiracynews
