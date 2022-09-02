© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Are There Good People? Understanding the Book of Romans from a Messianic Perspective Season 1 Sep 1, 2022 Continue with Rabbi as he cuts deep within the book of Romans, as he reminds us that regardless of whether or not we've come from a good household or believe that we are good people, we are still guilty of sin and that we should walk in humility with God.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twoyqZYLAGU