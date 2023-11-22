GAME ON! Trump Declares All Out War on the “Enemy of the People”

In a groundbreaking development, Truth Social, led by the Trump Media & Technology Group, has initiated a major legal battle against 20 top media organizations. Accusing them of deliberate misinformation and false reporting, Truth Social's lawsuit is a bold step towards holding these media giants accountable. This report delves deep into the heart of the conflict, uncovering the details of the lawsuit, the accused media companies, and the implications for free speech and media integrity in our republic. Gary Franchi unpacks the drama, the facts, and the potential fallout in this must-watch special report. Stay tuned for the crucial "Final Thought" segment where the real impact of this lawsuit on America is revealed. Don’t miss out – watch now to grasp the full extent of this pivotal moment in media and political history.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.