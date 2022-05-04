Protesters Gather at Supreme Court After Leaked Abortion Ruling Draft

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Lots of division going on over SCOTUS Leak ....
Many believe the whole scenario is a FALSE FLAG to cover the release of the 2000 mules Nation wide film release ( EXPOSURE of the 2020 ELECTIONS)////
Many believe... this leak is connected to EVENTs that will trigger RIOTS
You know, looking at this group of protestors, GodBlessTheirKilling Hearts, maybe they shouldnt be allowed to reproduce! Just sayin....