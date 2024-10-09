© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk | What Is the Real History of Elon Musk? Why Do Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab, Musk & Xi Jinping Agree On: Carbon Taxes, Merging Humans w/ Artificial Intelligence, Self-Driving Cars, mRNA, Covering Earth W/ Satellites?
Who Is Elon Musk? READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Why Did the Legendary Nazi Rocket Scientist Wernher von Braun Predict 'Elon’ Would Lead Humans On Mars, In His 1952 Book “Project Mars”? -
https://nypost.com/2021/05/08/german-engineer-predicted-elon-would-conquer-mars-in-1952-novel/
'Elon’ would lead humans on Mars, legendary rocket scientist Wernher von Braun predicted in 1953 book - READ - https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/wernher-von-braun-elon-musk-mars-1953-book
In 1953, a scientist said the title of the leader of a Martian government would be ‘Elon’ - READ - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/elon-musk-mars-scientist-braun-b1879535.html
How Are Historians Reckoning With the Former Nazi Who Launched America's Space Program? - https://time.com/5627637/nasa-nazi-von-braun/