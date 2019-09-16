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The New World Order Talmudic Luiciferian Rothschilds Zionist Pedo Cult have been planning this since the beginning of time!
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175 views • September 16, 2019
They’ve been planning this since the beginning of time!
It’s so much bigger than you could have imagined, the evidence there to see. Worldwide the connections almost unbelievable, all connected from A to Z. Organisations excepted as for the good of man, all the secrets that they hide. The satanic symbolism within the system, the places where evil does reside. Evil knows no borders embeds itself everywhere, it spreads across all land.
For centuries and more its enslaved us, deaths and hardships all planned. As the truth enlightens it’s waking many, it spreads opening others eyes. Those refusing to see or still unaware, will soon be in for a big surprise. The great awakening is happening, light is exposing all of the dark deeds.
Unseen by the public a cosmic battle is taking place, it’s good that succeeds. Those who committed the atrocities will face justice, none will get away. The Epstein case unlocking all, Justice coming… tick tock to judgement day. Derf
It’s so much bigger than you could have imagined, the evidence there to see. Worldwide the connections almost unbelievable, all connected from A to Z. Organisations excepted as for the good of man, all the secrets that they hide. The satanic symbolism within the system, the places where evil does reside. Evil knows no borders embeds itself everywhere, it spreads across all land.
For centuries and more its enslaved us, deaths and hardships all planned. As the truth enlightens it’s waking many, it spreads opening others eyes. Those refusing to see or still unaware, will soon be in for a big surprise. The great awakening is happening, light is exposing all of the dark deeds.
Unseen by the public a cosmic battle is taking place, it’s good that succeeds. Those who committed the atrocities will face justice, none will get away. The Epstein case unlocking all, Justice coming… tick tock to judgement day. Derf
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