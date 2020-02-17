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CONTROL THE WEATHER, EVEN YOURS
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22 views • February 17, 2020
A PURPOSE AND METHODOLOGY OF ATMOSPHERIC AEROSOL INJECTION IS CLEAR - CONTROL THE WEATHER, EVEN YOURS
July 5, 2018 ~ An IDEAL opportunity for cool, cloudy and rainy conditions exist for California but the weather controllers have shut off the spigot. Expert geoengineering climatologist/meteorologist 1PacificRedwood (https://www.youtube.com/user/1PacificRedwood) shows us how they did it. These sky perps know that they will be called out by me and my community so they stayed away.
July 5, 2018 ~ An IDEAL opportunity for cool, cloudy and rainy conditions exist for California but the weather controllers have shut off the spigot. Expert geoengineering climatologist/meteorologist 1PacificRedwood (https://www.youtube.com/user/1PacificRedwood) shows us how they did it. These sky perps know that they will be called out by me and my community so they stayed away.
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