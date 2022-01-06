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DEFIANT 17-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DESTROYED AFTER GETTING THE JAB AGAINST HER FATHER'S WISHES
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636 views • January 06, 2022
Our choices have consequences . . . sometimes good sometimes bad . . . all consequences not only affect those personally but all the people around them . . . it causes much pain and heartache for family and friends. . .
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