NO FLY ZONES (NOTAM)OFF CALIFORNIA COAST BECAUSE RUSSIAN FEDERATION PLANS TO CONDUCT ROCKET FIRINGS?

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://www.notams.faa.gov/dinsQueryWeb/queryRetrievalMapAction.do?retrieveLocId=KZAK RJJJ&actionType=notamRetrievalByICAOs&submit=NOTAMs

https://twitter.com/PrepperCanadian/status/1791236322289738017/photo/1

https://twitter.com/tshugart3/status/1791235847712289259/photo/1

https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1791166765201801309

https://twitter.com/thesiriusreport/status/1791002187465707911

https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1791084132912771558

https://twitter.com/MichaelInTruth/status/1791103040294093075

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1791231521820467538

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1791151240040284301

https://twitter.com/marcocongiu/status/1791244595163983913

https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1791226080537276906

https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1791131198078456059







