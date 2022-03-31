© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Effect of Rising Temperature on Bearded Dragons
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • March 31, 2022
Did you know that bearded dragons can reverse their gender? 🔄
This phenomenon is absolutely amazing!
However, it may threaten the population of bearded dragons, according to Jennifer Marshall Graves who is a Distinguished Professor and Vice Chancellors Fellow at Latrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.
According to Jennifer, the increasing heat in the desert has caused over 26% of the male Australian bearded dragons living in the desert to turn female.
This may lead to gender imbalance and low population growth. And in the worst-case scenario? Extinction. 📉
This is how the rise of temperatures are affecting Australia’s bearded dragons. 🌡️
What are your thoughts about this phenomenon? Leave a comment below.
This phenomenon is absolutely amazing!
However, it may threaten the population of bearded dragons, according to Jennifer Marshall Graves who is a Distinguished Professor and Vice Chancellors Fellow at Latrobe University, Melbourne, Australia.
According to Jennifer, the increasing heat in the desert has caused over 26% of the male Australian bearded dragons living in the desert to turn female.
This may lead to gender imbalance and low population growth. And in the worst-case scenario? Extinction. 📉
This is how the rise of temperatures are affecting Australia’s bearded dragons. 🌡️
What are your thoughts about this phenomenon? Leave a comment below.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.