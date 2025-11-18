Israel just carried out its deadliest strike in Lebanon this year, inside the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh : ( NOW Bombing SYRIA too

UPDATE just NOW, then video description:

Developing: Israel is now bombing Syria.

Israeli artillery is shelling the al-Qunaitra countryside in southern Syria, the same area bordering the occupied Golan Heights.

With strikes today on Lebanon, Gaza, and now Syria, Israel has effectively opened fire on three fronts in a single day.

This is a major escalation.

Israel just carried out its deadliest strike in Lebanon this year, inside the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirms the death toll from Israel’s strike on the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp has now risen to 21, with 94 wounded, according to local rescue teams at camp in Sidon, a desnsely packed civilian zone that has nothing to do with the Gaza front. Still digging bodies out from under the rubble.

Ain al-Hilweh is the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Ain al-Hilweh is home to tens of thousands of stateless Palestinians. It’s not a Hezbollah base. It’s not a military zone. It’s a refugee camp.

Israel is now claiming “Hamas operatives” were inside the camp a claim that, if accepted, gives Israel a pretext to expand the Gaza war straight into Lebanon by labeling any Palestinian area a legitimate target.

This is how regional wars start.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR (Council on American–Islamic Relations) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations.

This order bans them from buying or holding property in Texas and gives the Attorney General the power to sue and shut them down anywhere in the state.

Whatever one thinks of CAIR or the Muslim Brotherhood, this is a massive political move with national and international implications, especially given CAIR’s long-standing ties to Gulf networks and the broader U.S.–Saudi relationship.

It’s the first time a U.S. state has invoked its own authorities to effectively outlaw CAIR, and it sets the stage for a legal and political showdown far beyond Texas.

Very early this morning: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Lebanon

Reports confirm an Israeli UAV strike on a vehicle in the town of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Unknown at this time who was in vehicle.