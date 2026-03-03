© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I have given the order for the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and its escort to travel to the Mediterranean Sea." - Domestic Abuse Victim Emanuel Macron
Adding, on a TruthSocial post:
The Supreme Leader of America has greenlit DFC insurance and Navy escorts for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
Adding:
Deputy Political Commander of the IRGC Navy:
‘More than 10 oil tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz. Currently, the Strait of Hormuz area is under the full control of the Navy of the Islamic Republic.’