CANADA: TRUCKERS BLOCKADE at Border Crossing Continues into the 5th Day

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The motorists began their protest in response to the end of vaccine exemptions for truckers on January 15, requiring truckers to show proof of vaccination to enter Canada or quarantine for 14 days.
Though the protests are mostly directed at the Canadian government, calling for an end to all mandates, the United States also ended vaccine exemptions for truckers on January 22, and requires all non-citizens entering the country to be fully vaccinated.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police referred to the protest movement as "unlawful," saying they attempted to negotiate with the group without success.
#FreedomConvoy #Truckers #Canada