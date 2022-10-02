Whistleblower John Perkins Uncovers Secret Imperium

The financial elite have built a global empire over the past century. This is invisible to the general public, but its power far exceeds that of the USA. But how and through which institutions does this elite exercise its power?

Since World War II, the United States of America has emerged into a global world power. This becomes evident through the fact that with around 1,000 military bases, the USA is operating approximately 95% of all military bases worldwide. In economic politics the USA is dominating worldwide, too. But not only the US government, but also the financial elite has built a global empire over the last century. This is however unseen by the general public, but its power surpasses that of the United States by far. This finance empire, which operates from the background, is essentially founded on three pillars: The first pillar is the global central banking system. Central banks are responsible for the monetary policies in a country or in an area which shares the same currency. With this, it is important to understand that almost all of the world's central banks are not government institutions, but privately controlled banks. In the broadcast "The Rothschild Control" [www.kla.tv/13533] it was explained that almost all of the world's central banks are controlled by the Rothschild family. This enables the financial elite to trigger economic crises in a single country or even globally. Only four countries so far have been able to avoid this control. These are Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria! As shown in the broadcast "Financial crashes - a strategy of the financial elite" [www.kla.tv/14016], for example. the depression in the USA in 1920, the US Great Depression in 1929 and also the 2008 financial crisis were brought about by the US central bank, the FED. Likewise in 1998 Russia and 2001 Argentina were plunged into a deep economic crisis by their central bank's monetary policy. The financial elite benefited from all these crises, which enormously increased their power and wealth. In contrast, the population was plunged into poverty and suffering





