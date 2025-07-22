Kazakh firefighter pulls a Van Damme - nails epic split between two trucks moving in Uralsk, just like the 2013 Volvo ad!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kazakh firefighter pulls a Van Damme — nails the epic moving split between two trucks in Uralsk, just like the 2013 Volvo ad!
FYI... Uralsk is a city in northwestern Country of Kazakhstan. Ethnic Kazakh communities are present in Kazakhstan's border regions in Russia, northern Uzbekistan, northwestern China (Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture), western Mongolia (Bayan-Ölgii Province) and Iran (Golestan province). The Kazakhs arose from the merging of various medieval tribes of Turkic and Mongolic origin in the 15th century. Cynthia