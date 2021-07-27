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UK Government Figures - Yellow Card
Magnus
Magnus
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180 views • July 27, 2021
UK Government Figures - Yellow Card

Are we AWAKE NOW?
YT removed my new 'reminder' video because it was against their Community Guidelines!

I had to 'Fact Check' them because what I spoke about can be read on the UK Gov's own website - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions

Can you imagine if ONE Jumbo jet crash landed and killed 350 UK Citizens, there would be a massive enquiry and the BLACK box would be found! BUT, what if x 5 planes had crash landed killing over 1500 Citizens in the period of say eight months.
Would that perhaps also warrant an investigation?

Then there are the >1 million Adverse Reactions from the Jabs since 14th Dec 2020...

I know, you couldn't make this up, yet WE are allowing this GENOCIDE to continue.

It's called the Covid-Cult Era and culling the asleep population is part of the 'Great Reset'.

The mRNA neither protects a person from getting SARS-CoV-2 or transmitting it.
So why play Russian Roulette with your health Vs 'Side-effects' of the Experimental, Phase III Trial JABS?

Another call to WAKE UP PLEASE and remind others too.

Thank you for watching and I wish you an outstanding season.
Big love
Magnus
Keywords
deathukgovernmentgovvaers1 millionadverse reactionscovidsars-cov2yellow card
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