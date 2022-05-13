Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:45, May 13, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision, long-range sea- and air-based weapons on the northern outskirts Kremenchug, Poltava region, have destroyed the production facilities of an oil refinery and tanks with petrol and diesel fuel intended to supply Ukrainian forces' military equipment.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 153 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment.



▫️2 Ukrainian Grad multiple-launch rocket launchers and 1 US-made air defence warning and indication radar have also been destroyed near Kharkov.



💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 15 command posts, 520 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 6 artillery units at firing positions, and 1 missile weapons depot near Shebelinka, Kharkov Region.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Lozovaya, Kharkov Region.



▫️Additionally, 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the air near Balakleya, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Bolshie Prokhody, Borovskoe, Prudyanka and Volokhov Yar in Kharkov Region, Topolynoe and Pavlovka in Zaporozhye Region, Yevgenovka, Yasinovataya, Yegorovka, Puteprovod, Avdeevka, Panteleimonovka and Krutaya Balka in Donetsk Region.



▫️2 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been also shot down over Topolskoe, Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 165 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 842 unmanned aerial vehicles, 304 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,032 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 368 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,491 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,869 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.