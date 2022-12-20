Chuck Missler Return of The Nephilim Part 2





Post-Flood Occurrences

Regarding the Nephilim, Genesis 6:4 also includes the haunting phrase, "...and also after that...." Apparently these strange events were not confined just to the period before the Flood.

We find that there seems to be some recurrence of those things which resulted in unusual "giants" appearing in subsequent periods later in the Old Testament narrative, specifically the giant-races of Canaan.

There were a number of tribes such as the Rephaim, the Emim, the Horim, and Zamsummim, that were giants.1 The kingdom of Og, the King of Bashan, was the "land of the giants."2 Later, we also find Arba,3 Anak, and his seven sons (the "Anakim") also as giants, along with the famed Goliath4 and his four brothers.5