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VLOG: Welcome to the Apocalypse and the Revolution
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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733 views • November 18, 2021
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Intro vid: Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution: https://youtu.be/hHxk1Mg5n7I

Dr. David Martin - Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid: https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html

One Eternity to Flatten the Curve: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18756

Shitty Joe: https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1454389989521907716

Duchess of Cornwall on Biden Farting at Climate Summit — 'Long and Loud and Impossible to Ignore: 'https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/duchess-cornwall-biden-farting-climate-summit-long-loud-impossible-ignore/

US President: Shitty Joe Medley https://t.me/c/1264095585/18767

Pope & Biden Backstreet Boys: https://twitter.com/PFriggens/status/1454190116474339334

Millionaire explains why rules are only for poor people: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18776

SHOCKING! Dire Warning From Worlds Top Bunker Contractor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2A-zH_IHLw

Bill Gates video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZplF4qdwII

Video: Ash Experiment: Herd Mentality: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18762

Video: Fat he/shee? https://t.me/c/1264095585/18763

Biden's Slimmed Down Social Spending Package Still Includes Mass Investment in IRS Staffing
Funding to electrify the federal vehicle fleet appears to have been dropped from the package: https://www.govexec.com/management/2021/10/bidens-slimmed-down-social-spending-package-still-includes-mass-investment-irs-staffing/186447/

MSNBC Goes Full Clowntard: Gaslights That Inflation Is A "Good Thing", Deletes Tweet After https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/msnbc-goes-full-clowntard-claims-inflation-good-thing-families-struggle-soaring-prices
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revolutioninflationfree world
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