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VLOG: Welcome to the Apocalypse and the Revolution
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733 views • November 18, 2021
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Intro vid: Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution: https://youtu.be/hHxk1Mg5n7I
Dr. David Martin - Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid: https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html
One Eternity to Flatten the Curve: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18756
Shitty Joe: https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1454389989521907716
Duchess of Cornwall on Biden Farting at Climate Summit — 'Long and Loud and Impossible to Ignore: 'https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/duchess-cornwall-biden-farting-climate-summit-long-loud-impossible-ignore/
US President: Shitty Joe Medley https://t.me/c/1264095585/18767
Pope & Biden Backstreet Boys: https://twitter.com/PFriggens/status/1454190116474339334
Millionaire explains why rules are only for poor people: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18776
SHOCKING! Dire Warning From Worlds Top Bunker Contractor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2A-zH_IHLw
Bill Gates video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZplF4qdwII
Video: Ash Experiment: Herd Mentality: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18762
Video: Fat he/shee? https://t.me/c/1264095585/18763
Biden's Slimmed Down Social Spending Package Still Includes Mass Investment in IRS Staffing
Funding to electrify the federal vehicle fleet appears to have been dropped from the package: https://www.govexec.com/management/2021/10/bidens-slimmed-down-social-spending-package-still-includes-mass-investment-irs-staffing/186447/
MSNBC Goes Full Clowntard: Gaslights That Inflation Is A "Good Thing", Deletes Tweet After https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/msnbc-goes-full-clowntard-claims-inflation-good-thing-families-struggle-soaring-prices
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book; "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: Hi-Rez & Jimmy Levy - Welcome To The Revolution: https://youtu.be/hHxk1Mg5n7I
Dr. David Martin - Follow the Patents, Then You Will Understand Covid: https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html
One Eternity to Flatten the Curve: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18756
Shitty Joe: https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1454389989521907716
Duchess of Cornwall on Biden Farting at Climate Summit — 'Long and Loud and Impossible to Ignore: 'https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/duchess-cornwall-biden-farting-climate-summit-long-loud-impossible-ignore/
US President: Shitty Joe Medley https://t.me/c/1264095585/18767
Pope & Biden Backstreet Boys: https://twitter.com/PFriggens/status/1454190116474339334
Millionaire explains why rules are only for poor people: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18776
SHOCKING! Dire Warning From Worlds Top Bunker Contractor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2A-zH_IHLw
Bill Gates video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZplF4qdwII
Video: Ash Experiment: Herd Mentality: https://t.me/c/1264095585/18762
Video: Fat he/shee? https://t.me/c/1264095585/18763
Biden's Slimmed Down Social Spending Package Still Includes Mass Investment in IRS Staffing
Funding to electrify the federal vehicle fleet appears to have been dropped from the package: https://www.govexec.com/management/2021/10/bidens-slimmed-down-social-spending-package-still-includes-mass-investment-irs-staffing/186447/
MSNBC Goes Full Clowntard: Gaslights That Inflation Is A "Good Thing", Deletes Tweet After https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/msnbc-goes-full-clowntard-claims-inflation-good-thing-families-struggle-soaring-prices
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