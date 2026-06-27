DR UMAR SNAPS DEFENDING KARMELO ANTHONY, SPEAKS ON JEFF METCALF RANT AND 35 YEARS 🎙 FULL EPISODE

One of the most ridiculous videos ever produced - if there is actually a Part 2 to this, the link will be posted below the source URL





Dr. Umar Johnson returns to It’s Up There with Loon for a full episode conversation on the Karmelo Anthony case, Austin Metcalf, the 35-year sentence, Austin Metcalf’s dad, no Black jurors, stand your ground, self-defense, the appeal, race, and the trial that has divided America.





In this episode, Dr. Umar goes all the way in on why he believes the Karmelo Anthony case is bigger than one courtroom. He reacts to the verdict, the 35-year sentence, the no-Black-juror issue, the self-defense argument, Austin Metcalf’s father, the defense team, the witness situation, and the larger question of whether Black children are allowed to defend themselves in America.





Loon presses Dr. Umar on the questions people are arguing about right now: Was 35 years justice? Did Karmelo Anthony get a fair trial? Was “touch me and see what happens” a threat or a warning? Would Dr. Umar defend a white teen if the roles were reversed? Did Austin Metcalf’s dad go too far after the verdict? And what should Karmelo’s family do next with the appeal?





Dr. Umar also speaks on multiculturalism, Black first, Jake Lang outside the courthouse, the father’s viral rant, Eddie Parra, the defense team, legal execution, jury selection, and why he believes this case exposed a deeper double standard in America.





Editorial note: This episode contains commentary and allegations stated by the speakers. Claims about disputed facts, legal strategy, jury selection, race, and individuals involved in the case are attributed to the speakers and should be understood as commentary.





00:00 Dr. Umar Johnson Returns To It’s Up There

01:25 The Pan-African Fast And Spiritual Discipline

03:05 Numerology, Destiny And Alignment

04:35 Why Wealth Comes With Black Responsibility

06:10 Michael Jackson, Money And Philanthropy

07:40 Repentance, Forgiveness And Arrogance

09:15 Loon Brings Up The Karmelo Anthony Case

10:25 Dr. Umar Reacts To The Verdict

11:55 Why Umar Says This Case Is Bigger Than Court

13:25 The Original Crime In America Is Being Black

14:55 Karmelo Anthony, Austin Metcalf And Race In America

16:30 Zimmerman, Rittenhouse, Daniel Penny And Rick Chow Comparisons

18:20 Stand Your Ground And Black Self-Defense

20:00 Could Karmelo Anthony Get A Fair Trial?

21:25 No Black Jurors In The Trial

22:45 Dr. Umar Says Multiculturalism Died

24:15 35 Years For Karmelo Anthony

25:35 Was Murder The Right Charge?

27:00 The Grand Jury Question

28:20 Karmelo Anthony Being Tried As An Adult

29:45 The Caysen Allison Comparison

31:10 Loon Asks The Role-Reversal Question

32:40 Would Umar Defend A White Teen?

34:05 Threat Or Warning?

35:25 The Self-Defense Argument

37:00 Dr. Umar Questions The Defense Team

38:30 The Private Investigator Question

39:55 Why Umar Says The Trial Was An Inside Job

41:40 The Appeal And What Comes Next

43:05 Eddie Parra And The Judas Witness Claim

44:35 Dr. Umar Warns Karmelo About Prison Calls

46:05 Austin Metcalf’s Dad Goes Viral

47:25 Dr. Umar Reacts To Jeff Metcalf’s Rant

49:00 The Victim Impact Moment

50:35 Conditioning Is Stronger Than Intelligence

52:10 Trump And Public Racism

53:45 Where Were The Other Groups For Karmelo?

55:15 Black First

56:45 Jake Lang Outside The Courthouse

58:15 Final Thoughts On Karmelo Anthony, Austin Metcalf And Justice





#DrUmarJohnson #KarmeloAnthony #AustinMetcalf #JeffMetcalf #ItsUpThere #BigLoon #loon









Dr. Umar says the Karmelo Anthony case is bigger than one courtroom. Was 35 years justice, or did the trial expose a double standard?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b66pQJpI3Es