DR UMAR SNAPS DEFENDING KARMELO ANTHONY, SPEAKS ON JEFF METCALF RANT AND 35 YEARS 🎙 FULL EPISODE

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One of the most ridiculous videos ever produced - if there is actually a Part 2 to this, the link will be posted below the source URL
Dr. Umar Johnson returns to It’s Up There with Loon for a full episode conversation on the Karmelo Anthony case, Austin Metcalf, the 35-year sentence, Austin Metcalf’s dad, no Black jurors, stand your ground, self-defense, the appeal, race, and the trial that has divided America.
In this episode, Dr. Umar goes all the way in on why he believes the Karmelo Anthony case is bigger than one courtroom. He reacts to the verdict, the 35-year sentence, the no-Black-juror issue, the self-defense argument, Austin Metcalf’s father, the defense team, the witness situation, and the larger question of whether Black children are allowed to defend themselves in America.
Loon presses Dr. Umar on the questions people are arguing about right now: Was 35 years justice? Did Karmelo Anthony get a fair trial? Was “touch me and see what happens” a threat or a warning? Would Dr. Umar defend a white teen if the roles were reversed? Did Austin Metcalf’s dad go too far after the verdict? And what should Karmelo’s family do next with the appeal?
Dr. Umar also speaks on multiculturalism, Black first, Jake Lang outside the courthouse, the father’s viral rant, Eddie Parra, the defense team, legal execution, jury selection, and why he believes this case exposed a deeper double standard in America.
Editorial note: This episode contains commentary and allegations stated by the speakers. Claims about disputed facts, legal strategy, jury selection, race, and individuals involved in the case are attributed to the speakers and should be understood as commentary.
00:00 Dr. Umar Johnson Returns To It’s Up There
01:25 The Pan-African Fast And Spiritual Discipline
03:05 Numerology, Destiny And Alignment
04:35 Why Wealth Comes With Black Responsibility
06:10 Michael Jackson, Money And Philanthropy
07:40 Repentance, Forgiveness And Arrogance
09:15 Loon Brings Up The Karmelo Anthony Case
10:25 Dr. Umar Reacts To The Verdict
11:55 Why Umar Says This Case Is Bigger Than Court
13:25 The Original Crime In America Is Being Black
14:55 Karmelo Anthony, Austin Metcalf And Race In America
16:30 Zimmerman, Rittenhouse, Daniel Penny And Rick Chow Comparisons
18:20 Stand Your Ground And Black Self-Defense
20:00 Could Karmelo Anthony Get A Fair Trial?
21:25 No Black Jurors In The Trial
22:45 Dr. Umar Says Multiculturalism Died
24:15 35 Years For Karmelo Anthony
25:35 Was Murder The Right Charge?
27:00 The Grand Jury Question
28:20 Karmelo Anthony Being Tried As An Adult
29:45 The Caysen Allison Comparison
31:10 Loon Asks The Role-Reversal Question
32:40 Would Umar Defend A White Teen?
34:05 Threat Or Warning?
35:25 The Self-Defense Argument
37:00 Dr. Umar Questions The Defense Team
38:30 The Private Investigator Question
39:55 Why Umar Says The Trial Was An Inside Job
41:40 The Appeal And What Comes Next
43:05 Eddie Parra And The Judas Witness Claim
44:35 Dr. Umar Warns Karmelo About Prison Calls
46:05 Austin Metcalf’s Dad Goes Viral
47:25 Dr. Umar Reacts To Jeff Metcalf’s Rant
49:00 The Victim Impact Moment
50:35 Conditioning Is Stronger Than Intelligence
52:10 Trump And Public Racism
53:45 Where Were The Other Groups For Karmelo?
55:15 Black First
56:45 Jake Lang Outside The Courthouse
58:15 Final Thoughts On Karmelo Anthony, Austin Metcalf And Justice
#DrUmarJohnson #KarmeloAnthony #AustinMetcalf #JeffMetcalf #ItsUpThere #BigLoon #loon
Dr. Umar says the Karmelo Anthony case is bigger than one courtroom. Was 35 years justice, or did the trial expose a double standard?