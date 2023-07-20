Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV STREAM - July 10, 2023 - President Trump UFC Knockout - RFK Jr on CIA, Dr. Fauci and Operation Mockingbird - Smoking Gun Evidence of Graphene Oxide in Pfizer Covid Vaccines

President Trump shows up with Dana White at the UFC fights and says hi to Joe Rogan.

RFK calls Fauci a genuinely bad human being. RFK on Project Mockingbird

The same country, New South Whales Australia that decided it was great to start injecting their cattle with mRNA technology and killing them now is watching the death of their babies and population. Recent news out of New South Whales is that people can't keep up with the population dying off through the Covid vaccine. The baby population is sliding and under growth numbers.

Reuters fact-checkers along with countless doctors claim that there is no graphene oxide in any of the covid vaccines and that those that push this baseless claim are anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists.

This smoking gun shows that even Pfizer admits in their own scientific documents that there is indeed graphene oxide in the covid vaccines.

The US stopped using simian virus 40 in vaccines in 1963 because it was suspected to cause cancer. Scientists found it in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Kevin McKernan and his team discovered a cinnamycin-resistant gene that could make your microbiome resistant to antibiotics. Human genomes can also be altered by some DNA contaminants.

