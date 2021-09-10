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Flashback - May 26: The truth behind 1/6 - Darren J. Beattie
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0 view • September 10, 2021
Flashback - May 26:
“The truth behind 1/6 - I believe - is not bad for us. It’s not bad for Trump supporters. It’s not bad for patriots. The truth about 1/6 is very, very bad for the people now calling for this 1/6 commission and the people associated with them. The truth about 1/6 is good for us, and I think, if they’re insisting on a national platform, I say bring it. As long as we have the guts and the intelligence to ask very simple, very pressing questions, that absolutely have to be asked, that will blow these things wide open.”
- Darren J. Beattie
https://rumble.com/vhnhdz-why-the-gop-allows-americas-destruction-guest-darren-beattie-ep-156.html
“The truth behind 1/6 - I believe - is not bad for us. It’s not bad for Trump supporters. It’s not bad for patriots. The truth about 1/6 is very, very bad for the people now calling for this 1/6 commission and the people associated with them. The truth about 1/6 is good for us, and I think, if they’re insisting on a national platform, I say bring it. As long as we have the guts and the intelligence to ask very simple, very pressing questions, that absolutely have to be asked, that will blow these things wide open.”
- Darren J. Beattie
https://rumble.com/vhnhdz-why-the-gop-allows-americas-destruction-guest-darren-beattie-ep-156.html
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