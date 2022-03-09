© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legacy Media Has Censored Discussion on Putin's Views on NATO, the Azov Nazi Fighters and 26 Bio-Weapon Labs
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • March 09, 2022
Today China has told the World that the USA has or had 26 Bio-Weapon Labs in Ukraine (and 336 total bio-weapon labs around the World). Recently a Russian General told a media press conference that the USA had 30 bio-weapons labs in Ukraine and the USA was doing some Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experiments on Russian DNA as well as other chemical bio-weapons. This is one reason why Putin ordered the bio-weapons labs bombed - first thing - at the start of the war. Legacy media never acknowledged these attacks, the next two topics that the Legacy Media is not discussing is the amount of white supremacists that living and fighting in Ukraine. We have heard Putin say that he wants to 'Denazify' Ukraine and the number of Nazi's that are fighting Russian's in Crimea and the Donbass. The media reported on this for years, there are hundreds of videos on YouTube that discuss white supremacy in Ukraine, but right now all you hear are crickets from the media and they are calling out Putin for mentioning Nazi's in the Ukraine. The third topic that Legacy Media has silenced in any direct discussion regarding Ukraine is why Putin attacked Ukraine in the first place and that was Putin and Russian President's of the past have told NATO that they do not want Ukraine to join their 'club' and put missiles on the border of Russia and Ukraine. Putin has been saying for 14 years that if Ukraine joins NATO there will be trouble. Now Putin has attacked and the Legacy Media does not like to talk about why he did it. One other topic that the Legacy Media has totally ignored id the amount of corruption that exists in the Zeleskyy government. He has surrounded himself with some of Ukraine's biggest oligarchs and his name appears all throughout the Panama Papers. Zeleskyy's pockets are full of dirty money, but you will not hear anything about that from Legacy People. More to come later...
Recommended video:
Ukraine on Fire
Global Tree Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKcmNGvaDUs&;t=4s
Related videos:
Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
Time YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
Putin Tells Oliver Stone about his NATO Concerns
Wall Street Journal YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xzeZ6nzECs
Related links:
Russian General Talking About 30 American Bio-Weapons
https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1501164064239726598
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Recommended video:
Ukraine on Fire
Global Tree Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKcmNGvaDUs&;t=4s
Related videos:
Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
Time YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
Putin Tells Oliver Stone about his NATO Concerns
Wall Street Journal YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xzeZ6nzECs
Related links:
Russian General Talking About 30 American Bio-Weapons
https://twitter.com/ivan_8848/status/1501164064239726598
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.