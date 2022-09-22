The 'War Criminal & Mass Murderer' - That Took This 'Bucha' video Showing the Killing of Civilians - Was Among the AZOV Nazi Prisoners that was Traded for Release - 092222

War Criminal and Mass Murderer Who Took This 'Bucha' video Showing the Killing of Civilians - Was Among the AZOV Nazi Prisoners that was Traded for Release yesterday
Denis Pushilin: "As a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 56 people were released, including 55 military personnel." According to him, these are 5 people from Donbass, the remaining 50 are servicemen from Russia.
"As a result of the exchange, 215 people were transferred to Ukraine, some of them are representatives of the national battalions"
"I understand the feelings and emotions of everyone, but I signed the decree, based on the fact that the lives of our guys are most important."
