Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The 'War Criminal & Mass Murderer' - That Took This 'Bucha' video Showing the Killing of Civilians - Was Among the AZOV Nazi Prisoners that was Traded for Release - 092222
181 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

War Criminal and Mass Murderer Who Took This 'Bucha' video Showing the Killing of Civilians - Was Among the AZOV Nazi Prisoners that was Traded for Release yesterday

Denis Pushilin: "As a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 56 people were released, including 55 military personnel." According to him, these are 5 people from Donbass, the remaining 50 are servicemen from Russia.


"As a result of the exchange, 215 people were transferred to Ukraine, some of them are representatives of the national battalions"


"I understand the feelings and emotions of everyone, but I signed the decree, based on the fact that the lives of our guys are most important."

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket