Dr. Bryan Ardis Show-Levothyroxine Increases Risk of Developing Cancers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis sounds the alarm on one of the most widely prescribed thyroid medications in America - levothyroxine. Used by over 22 million Americans to treat hypothyroidism, new research suggests this FDA-approved drug may increase the risk of developing multiple cancers including brain, lung, breast, prostate, bladder, and pancreatic cancers.