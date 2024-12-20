BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Their CRUEL DEATH: French & British Officers Took OFF In The AIR Along With The Command Post in SUMY
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
My dear truth seekers, in this video, I will tell you in detail about this provocation and how Russia managed to deliver a devastating blow to the Ukrainian Army and the North Atlantic Alliance. So, a few minutes ago, the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, officially announced that the day after the assassination of General Kirillov, the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces fired six Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the Rostov region. According to Yuri Slyusar, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all these cruise missiles.

Keywords
deathssumycommand postfrench and british officers
