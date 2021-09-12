© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twelve F22 pilots and Sixteen B-52 bomber crew members have walked off the job
Follow
1
Share
Report
313 views • September 12, 2021
12 F22 Pilots Walk Off the Job
original posting here,
https://rumble.com/vmcp2f-12-f22-pilots-walk-off-the-job.html
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/12-f22-pilots-walk-off-the-job/
Twelve F22 pilots and Sixteen B-52 bomber crew members have walked off the job, in response to Secretary Austin's mass email on September 8th decreeing forced vaccinations.
The national security implications of this, considering all of the first responders who will also be walking off the job is headspinning.
original posting here,
https://rumble.com/vmcp2f-12-f22-pilots-walk-off-the-job.html
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/12-f22-pilots-walk-off-the-job/
Twelve F22 pilots and Sixteen B-52 bomber crew members have walked off the job, in response to Secretary Austin's mass email on September 8th decreeing forced vaccinations.
The national security implications of this, considering all of the first responders who will also be walking off the job is headspinning.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.