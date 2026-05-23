RT News - May 23 2026 2PM GMT

May 23, 2026

rt.com









Relatives of the victims killed in the Ukrainian attack on a school identify the bodies of their loved ones, as the death toll rises to 18, with more feared trapped under the rubble. While the BBC and CNN are refusing to visit the site of the attack - RT reports from the ground. RT reports from the Strait of Hormuz as Iran unveils a new zone of control in the vital waterway, while Tehran is engaged in talks with Oman to jointly manage the key trade route. Violent clashes erupt between Bolivian police and members of the nation's Worker's Union, as thousands of protesters hit the streets amid the country's spiraling economic crisis.





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