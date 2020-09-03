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CHP Talks - Statues, Monuments and the Cancel Culture
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11 views • September 03, 2020
September 3, 2020 - Lynette Bloedow is the owner of Christian Roots Canada and author of a new book on Canada’s spiritual heritage: The Legacy of 25 Scriptures on Parliament Hill. She speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about her book and her work in educating Canadians on the spiritual foundations of Canada’s laws and justice.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
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TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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