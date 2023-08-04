Keeping fit on this cold day on the Swan-Avon, Western Australia MVI_3399,3409-10merged

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Almost every week for decades I visit this
spot on the Swan-Avon River in Woodbridge, near Midland, Western Australia.
Often the Guildford Grammar rowing boat teams are having practice sessions
upstream from the school. Recently having moved to a co-ed facility, female
teams can be seen training along this beautiful stretch of serpentine
tranquility, formerly the exclusive domain of the boys at the school.