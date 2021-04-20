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SHOCKING NEW FOOTAGE: Migrants Held In Squalor In Secret Private Facility
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210 views • April 20, 2021
Alex Jones and Owen Shoryer investigate a Catholic charity in downtown McAllen, Texas where illegal immigrants are being crammed into a makeshift holding center to then later be distributed around the country.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607c3fd5fb18062e879bfd7e
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607c3fd5fb18062e879bfd7e
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