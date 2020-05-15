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New Lyme Disease Products Custom Formulated by Dr Conners with PHP
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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43 views • May 15, 2020
We're so excited to announce the launch of our own brand new line of supplements for those struggling with any of the 3 Phases of Lyme (Acute, Chronic, and Autoimmune) -- 𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙢 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙧 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 Professional Health Products 💚⠀

First we've got 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐗 for those in the early, immediate stages of Lyme Disease. This is an #immunestimulant ⠀

Next is 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐗 for those well into their journey with #LymeDisease. This is also an immune stimulant (this is important to know!)⠀

Lastly, we have 𝐀𝐈 for you who have struggled for years with #Lyme and your body has begun creating #antibodies against self-tissue. At this point you MUST NOT take immune stimulants (𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐗 & 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐗) else you will attack your own body even more.⠀

Watch for more videos with information on each of these in the coming weeks!⠀

These are available on our store shop.connersclinic.com 💚

https://www.connersclinic.com/new-lyme-disease-products-custom-formulated-by-dr-conners-with-php-conners-clinic-live

✅ Conners Clinic Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
✅ Conners Clinic Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
healthlyme diseaseautoimmunedr kevin connersconners clinicphpchronic lymedr kelly haldermanprofessional health productsacute lymeautoimmune lyme
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