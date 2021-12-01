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Ep. 17 Happenings in the world of spiritual warfare...why are old hurts surfacing...karma traps?
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32 views • December 01, 2021
Why are all these symptoms and old hurts coming to the surface? Happenings in the world of spiritual warfare; What is a karma trap and why should I care?
#karmatrap
#spiritualwarfare
#spiritual
#demons
#entities
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
#karmatrap
#spiritualwarfare
#spiritual
#demons
#entities
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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