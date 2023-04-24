#116 Andrew Basiago: Project Pegasus Time Travel to Lincoln, Jesus Resurrection & Crucifixion, Mars
A Mind Blowing interview with Andrew Basiago released on Easter Sunday 4/9/23 by "cosmic coincidence"
DARPA Project Pegasus
😮 According to Basiago, between 1962-’72 the U.S. government ran a clandestine operation called Project Pegasus. The program led to the successful development of a number of highly advanced technologies allowing for teleportation, physical time travel, and holographic time travel. He claims the program was run jointly by the CIA and DARPA, and was used to contact former presidents, teleport to Mars, and maintain a rapport with extraterrestrials.
https://rumble.com/v2h80jc-andrew-basiago-project-pegasus-time-travel-to-lincoln-jesus-resurrection-an.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.