#116 Andrew Basiago: Project Pegasus Time Travel to Lincoln, Jesus Resurrection & Crucifixion, Mars





A Mind Blowing interview with Andrew Basiago released on Easter Sunday 4/9/23 by "cosmic coincidence"





DARPA Project Pegasus





😮 According to Basiago, between 1962-’72 the U.S. government ran a clandestine operation called Project Pegasus. The program led to the successful development of a number of highly advanced technologies allowing for teleportation, physical time travel, and holographic time travel. He claims the program was run jointly by the CIA and DARPA, and was used to contact former presidents, teleport to Mars, and maintain a rapport with extraterrestrials.





https://rumble.com/v2h80jc-andrew-basiago-project-pegasus-time-travel-to-lincoln-jesus-resurrection-an.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3