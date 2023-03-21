Secrets of Trump's Indictments; George Soros Master Plan to Stop Trump's 2024 Campaign

Legendary Constitutional Freedom Fighter Attorney Robert Barnes reveals behind the scenes secrets of George Soros; and the Democrats Master Plan to Derail Trumps 2024 Presidential Campaign by trying to lure Governor Ron DeSantis into the fight for the Republican Nomination.
