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How the dominion voting machines attempted to STEAL the 2020 election!!
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98 views • December 01, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzLKYvPwrC8 (clip starts at approx 2hrs 18mins)
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*In case youtube censors-deletes, please visit: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2213-6PM EASTERN
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2020
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://rumble.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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