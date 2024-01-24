Close Up of Il-76 Wreckage - Investigators working - Traces of the Damaging Elements of the anti-aircraft Missile are Clearly Visible

Boris Rozhin writes:
On the wreckage of the Il-76, which investigators are now working with, traces of the damaging elements of the anti-aircraft missile are clearly visible.
The type of air defense system that fired on the plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war is still being determined.
