Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Close Up of Il-76 Wreckage - Investigators working - Traces of the Damaging Elements of the anti-aircraft Missile are Clearly Visible
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
116 views
Published Yesterday

Boris Rozhin writes:

On the wreckage of the Il-76, which investigators are now working with, traces of the damaging elements of the anti-aircraft missile are clearly visible.

The type of air defense system that fired on the plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war is still being determined.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket