And We Know 8.27.2022 NEWS + Interview w Peter Navarro - The [DS] better beware…the Tide is TURNING against

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LT of And We Know
August 27, 2022
Thanks again to all of the listeners and supporters of this channel… a simple VOICE in the Wilderness crying out for TRUTH and those who served at the top levels are coming. Peter Navarro is a firecracker who worked in a key role in the Trump Administrations… He shares his thoughts on all that is going on today. But we will cover other things going on like the FBI raid and the JAB.
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