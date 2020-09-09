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The Misterious Dead of Max Spiers - The Super Soldier-Full Documentary
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187 views • September 09, 2020
BBC - Satanic scum trying again to make the victim a bad person. You Tv liar Channels are the Satanists and I hope to see you all executed for crimes against humanity, your genocides.
Do not forget that this documentary is made by the BBC liars who are part of the Satanic Elite. "The stories of conspiracy theorists?". If it was a theory why did you erase his hard drive and everything indicates that he was killed?
Do not forget that this documentary is made by the BBC liars who are part of the Satanic Elite. "The stories of conspiracy theorists?". If it was a theory why did you erase his hard drive and everything indicates that he was killed?
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