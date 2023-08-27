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Not Quite Oxtail Stew But Just As Good!
Living The Life With Tracy
Living The Life With Tracy
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94 views • August 27, 2023

This recipe is made just like oxtail stew. The only difference is I used cheaper cuts of meat. Oxtails are nearly $15 a pound where I live. I used beef, shank, short ribs and stew meat to make this oxtail recipe. (I said 20 pounds of meat in the opening. I meant $20 dollars instead of 75 dollars!)

5 pounds of beef (shank, short ribs, stew meat)
Salt and pepper
Tony Chachere's Seasoning
1/4 of a cup of flour.
2 tbsp of fresh rosemary.
Two tablespoons of olive oil
One large onion
Two bell peppers
One large daikon radish
4 garlic cloves.
One-fourth of a cup of tomato paste
One 8-ounce package of portabella mushrooms
One bottle of red wine
One quart of beef broth
One can of diced tomatoes
Two bay leaves
2 tbsp of red wine vinegar.
Any cooked rice of your liking
A cast iron Dutch oven.

Directions:
Season the meat with your spices of choice. Add flour to the seasoned mixture.
Mix the flour with the meat until all of the meat is covered. Braise for 2 minutes each side of the meat and put meat to the side. Add all the vegetables except for the mushrooms to the pot. Add the rosemary as well.
Saute for 2 to 3 minutes. Add seasonings to the sautéed vegetables. Add whole can of tomato paste. Stir around and mix. Add a whole bottle of red wine to deglaze Pan. Add 2 cans of beef broth and one can of diced tomatoes. Add bay leaves. Add meat back and bring to a boil. Add lid to pot. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 4 hours or until meat is tender. After meat is tender, add mushrooms and cook without the lid for 20 to 30 minutes. Take any meat off the bones and add it back to the mixture. Taste stew and to brighten up flavor, add 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar. Serve with rice or buttered noodles! Enjoy!




Keywords
onionsslow cookingsoul fooddaikon radishoxtail stewportabella mushroomscast iron pot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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