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EP 146: "Paranormal" Karen Rontowski Returns!
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2 views • January 17, 2022
This week we are joined by returning guest, "Paranormal Karen" Rontowski for a fun conversation about her journey to mediumship, the hilarious and effective way she deals with problems on social media platforms, tarot reading, the need to feel in control, poverty mentality, meditation, finding balance, curses, dragon energy, the Fae, seeing with your third eye, automatic writing, Angels, spirit attachments, finding your psychic abilities, ear ringing, metaphysical comedy, high frequency downloads, coming together, the tarot dating game, her new Patreon and much more!
Episode Links:
Karen Rontowski: https://www.karenrontowski.com
Sign Up for Karen's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Rontowski/posts
Watch Karen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRc2W--b49xcNxBudN7FARw
Find Karen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rontowski/
Find Karen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rontowski
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Karen Rontowski: https://www.karenrontowski.com
Sign Up for Karen's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Rontowski/posts
Watch Karen on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRc2W--b49xcNxBudN7FARw
Find Karen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rontowski/
Find Karen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rontowski
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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