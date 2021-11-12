Yale Epidemiology Professor: Home Schooling Has More Benefits Than Getting Vaccinated and Going to School

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10/24/2021 Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale Epidemiology professor: if it were my child, I would homeschool them. Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments. There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line. It’s enough of a risk that on the average, the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.