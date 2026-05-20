Vaxxed Children Are Risky, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Razi Ann Berry, NaturalPath, Love is Medicine - The RSB Show 5-20-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Vaxxed Children Are Risky, Lisa Rooney, Homeopathy, Vibrant Life 24/7, Erechthites Hieracifolia, Psych Meds Off Ramp, Razi Ann Berry, NaturalPath, Love is Medicine, Pesticides on Organics, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/are-unvaccinated-children-risky-lisa-rooney-erechthites-hieracifolia-off-ramp-for-psychotropic-meds-razi-ann-berry-albertsons-used-pesticides-on-organics-and-more/