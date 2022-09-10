The Five Most Deadly Rocket Artillery Systems In NATO That Are Very Much Feared

US Military News





Sep 9, 2022 The use of rocket artillery is among the most lethal weapons available on modern battlefields. Rocket artillery systems are especially lethal due to their ability to destroy a position before units have time to take cover. While less important in Western counterinsurgency doctrine, this capability has been useful in recent conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. However, most rocket artillery systems used in those wars were of Russian or Soviet origin.





The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, is a defense and security organization in the North Atlantic region that includes European countries, the United States, and Canada.





Video Credit:

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AL6jCLG354U



