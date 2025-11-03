TALKING TO THE UNRIGHTEOUS ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 3 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Gives the Corinthians a List of Ten Classes of Sinners Who Will Not Inherit the Kingdom of God. But Jesus Is the Friend of Sinners. In Him Is Our Righteousness and For Those Who Come to Him and Repent, He Forgives Their Sins and Washes Them Clean. We Everyone Start in This Wretched [Unrighteous] Condition. Don't Have to Stay That Way (and Miss Out on God's Provision for Life Eternal).